New Jersey MVC Computers Down Statewide: Report

The computer system at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Comission was down statewide Monday morning, accoridng to published reports and the agency's website.

The system has been down since Saturday, and the agency has been turning drivers away at offices across the state, according to NorthJersey.com, which first reported the outage.

A message on the MVC's website Monday morning said it was "unable to process transactions at this time."

"A server error led to outages across the state IT systems this past weekend," an MVC spokeswoman told NorthJersey.com. "Technicians have been working all day and overnight to restore the systems. Most systems are back, however, the motor vehicle system that processes payments is still being repaired. We will post an advisory on our website as soon as it is back in operation."

It's not clear when the computers will come back online fully.

It's not the first time the MVC has suffered computer problems: the agency's 39 offices across the Garden State were hampered by similar issues in 2016. Also that year, an I-Team investigation chronicled massive headaches for drivers.