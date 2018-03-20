Chopper 4 over the scene after an MTA track worker plunged to death, officials say. (Published 2 hours ago)

An MTA worker died early Tuesday after falling from an elevated area while working on the subway tracks at 125th Street and Lexington Avenue, officials say.

The 23-year-old track worker fell around 4:45 a.m. and first responders said when they got to the scene the worker was unconscious. The worker was pronunced dead at the scene.

The NYPD said the worker fell from the southbound 6 train tracks and onto the 4 and 5 train tracks, which is about a 20-foot drop.

Chopper 4 over the scene and shows several police cars in the area and at least one other MTA worker walking around the entrance to the subway station.

The name of the worker has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing.

The police activity suspended subway service for most of the Tuesday morning commute. Service was suspended on the 4 train between 86th and 149th street. Service was suspended on 6 train between 86th Street and Third Avenue-138th Street. 5 trains are running on the 2 line between 149th Street and Nevins Street.