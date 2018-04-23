The MTA unveiled its "Bus Action Plan" to address the issues with the bus service in New York City. One of the initiatives is to bring back double-decker buses.

Andy Byford, president of the city's Manhattan Transit Authority, announced a number of initiatives to address issues with speed, reliability and modernization.

Byford said the city’s Transit Authority is looking to bring back double-decker buses, a “tap and go” fare payment, new all-door boarding procedures, as well as new routes and schedules, including more for off peak service.





The double-decker pilot program will be tested on express buses from Staten Island. These bus routes known for their “X” designation in their names, will now be known as “SIM” routes, or Staten Island-Manhattan Express routes.

The city has long been dealing with transit issues, including a bus travel time of about 5.7 mph — the slowest travel rate in the nation, according to transit executives. These buses only exceed 2 mph about half the time.

Early this year an advocacy group known as the Bus Turnaround Coalition published a report that said that nearly 75 percent of the city’s 246 bus routes got failing or barely passing grades because they were painfully slow and unreliable.

The group said transit officials need to rethink the city's bus routes and redesign buses and city streets to make service more efficient.



