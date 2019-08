There is no 6 train service north of Parkchester due to an unauthorized person on the tracks at Westchester Square, the MTA says.

The MTA says it is requesting NYPD assistance.

The last stop on northbound 6 trains will be 3 Av-138 St, Hunts Point Av, or Parkchester, according to the MTA.

The MTA says commuters using the 6 line should expect delays.

