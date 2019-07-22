Due to a switch malfunction, the MTA announced mass transit disruptions on various subway lines Monday during the afternoon rush.

The MTA said for commuters to expect mass transit disruptions on 3 and 4 trains. These lines are running express between Utica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, according to the MTA.

Additionally, the 2 train service is suspended between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave - Brooklyn College, Brooklyn.

The 5 train service remains suspended in Brooklyn.

"We apologize for these service disruptions tonight, but please know that we're working as hard as we can to keep service moving and get you home as quickly as possible," the MTA said via its NYCT Subway account Monday afternoon.

For up-to-date information, see below: