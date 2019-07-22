MTA: Switch Malfunction Wreaks Havoc, Various Subway Lines Suspended - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Severe Weather Looms; Track Storms Here
logo_nyc_2x

MTA: Switch Malfunction Wreaks Havoc, Various Subway Lines Suspended

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    MTA: Switch Malfunction Wreaks Havoc, Various Subway Lines Suspended

    Due to a switch malfunction, the MTA announced mass transit disruptions on various subway lines Monday during the afternoon rush.

    The MTA said for commuters to expect mass transit disruptions on 3 and 4 trains. These lines are running express between Utica Avenue and Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center, according to the MTA. 

    Additionally, the 2 train service is suspended between Franklin Ave and Flatbush Ave - Brooklyn College, Brooklyn.

    The 5 train service remains suspended in Brooklyn.

    "We apologize for these service disruptions tonight, but please know that we're working as hard as we can to keep service moving and get you home as quickly as possible," the MTA said via its NYCT Subway account Monday afternoon.

    For up-to-date information, see below: 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us