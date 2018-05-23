MTA to Announce Major Subway Plan to Update Decaying Signal System - NBC New York
MTA to Announce Major Subway Plan to Update Decaying Signal System

The proposal will also add more wheelchair accessibility to an additional 50 stations

By Tracie Strahan

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    The MTA is expected to unveil a plan to modernize the subways decaying signal system over the next 10 years, a proposal that could cost billions of dollars.

    The agency will officially reveal the details Wednesday.

    Sources say under the first five years of the plan, the MTA hopes to replace signals on the Lexington Avenue line between the Bronx and Brooklyn. New York City Transit President Andy Byford said the work will be done overnight and on weekend, saying it’s not practical to take a line completely out of service.

    Additional lines will follow Lexington Avenue in the five years after. The New York Times reports the proposal could cost more than $20 billion. 

    The plan will also add more wheelchair accessibility to an additional 50 stations.

