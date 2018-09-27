Man Grabs MTA Subway Conductor by Collar, Punches Him in Face: Police - NBC New York
Man Grabs MTA Subway Conductor by Collar, Punches Him in Face: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    Authorities are looking for a man in his 60s who allegedly grabbed an MTA subway conductor by his collar as he was in the train cab at a Bronx station, punched him in the face and ran off.

    The suspect also threatened to spit on the MTA worker before fleeing the scene of Saturday's attack at the Freeman Street station just after 11 p.m., officials say. 

    It's not clear if the two had any prior interaction. 

    Police released blurry surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police. 

