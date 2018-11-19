MTA Service Changes for Thanksgiving Weekend

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Passengers enter a Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) subway on June 29, 2017 in New York City. Following a series of breakdowns, delays and political fingerpointing, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has declared a state of emergency for the subway system on Thursday and said he would sign an executive order to accelerate efforts to improve service. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The MTA has announced that trains and buses will operate on a special schedule to accommodate the unique travel demands of the upcoming holiday weekend. From November 21 through November 25, expect bridge and tunnel construction closures and Sunday schedule-like service.

According to NYS News, details for each of the MTA’s services follow:

LIRR and Metro North

The Long Island Railroad and Metro-North Railroad will offer off-peak fares and frequent train service from Thursday through Sunday to accommodate travelers going to and from the regions. Both railroads will also provide extra early train service on Wednesday, to help travelers get an easier head-start on their weekend.

NYC Subway

The Subway will celebrate the holiday season with its vintage subway train, the "Shoppers Special." The 1930s R1-9 train cars will be in regular service between the Thanksgiving and New Year’s holiday. The train will run up the Sixth Avenue D/F/M line from 2 Ave on the F to Rockefeller Center, then up the Central Park West A/C/D line to 125th.

NYC Buses

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day, which means many routes will not be in operation. All Manhattan lines may experience delays, and will be affected by reroutes, detours, and/or frozen zones. Check the full list of street closures on our website. On Black Friday, NYC Transit and MTA buses will operate on a weekday schedule.

Free Q70 Select Bus Service LaGuardia Link

The MTA will offer free rides on the Q70 LaGuardia Link from Monday, November 19 through Monday, November 26, in attempts to ease congestion to the airport on roadways. Stops for Q70 SBS LaGuardia Link are distinctly marked outside LIRR’s Woodside Station/61 St-Woodside 7 subway station and the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Av EFMR/74 St-Broadway 7 subway station complex.

Special Overnight Bus and Weekend Subway Service to Jamaica JFK AirTrain

Customers traveling to or from John F. Kennedy International Airport can take free shuttle buses making all E station stops between Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike and Jamaica Center for service to Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av for the Jamaica AirTrain. The free bus is put in place to combat the track repairs and renewal work of the E train, which will go out of service on these days and times:

November 20-21, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

November 23-26, from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

November 27-30, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

December 4-7, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

December 7-10, from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

December 11-14, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

December 14-17, from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

December 18-21, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

December 24-28, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

January 14-18, from 11:45 p.m. to 5 a.m.

January 18-21, from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

Staten Island Railway

Staten Island Railway riders will be able to catch earlier afternoon express train service on Wednesday, November 21. Extra SIR trains will be added earlier in the afternoon beginning at 2:30 p.m. from the St. George Ferry Terminal. There will be one express train and one local train awaiting every boat until 7:50 p.m. On Thanksgiving Day, SIR will operate on a Saturday schedule.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels

All bridges and tunnels will suspend construction work and lane closures beginning on Wednesday morning and ending on Monday, November 26, to accommodate motor travel throughout the holiday.