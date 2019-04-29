What to Know The MTA wants to sell you a used garbage can for $375 (that does include a $75 processing fee)

"Authentic, unique, and probably one of the most useful items in every home, work or office now can be yours," the MTA's pitch reads

You do have to pick this treasure up in person though; for details, email asset.recovery@nyct.com

If you've got a thing for used garbage cans, the MTA has a bargain for you.

Every month, the cash-strapped agency features various items up for sale to anyone interested in "acquiring a little bit of NYC Transit's history." Now, at the very top of the auction site with bold red caps reading "NEW ADDITION," is a very real and very used garbage can (here dubbed a "refuse canister") that can be yours for a mere $375 (includes the $75 processing fee).

Here's the MTA's pitch: "Authentic, unique, and probably one of the most useful items in every home, work or office now can be yours. Hurry and grab this rare item which is available in limited quantity."

Worth mentioning -- the $375 price tag does not include insurance, sales tax or handling fees. Also, you have to pick this treasure up in person.

The can in question has a "Litter Stops Here" sticker on it and looks a bit ... battered. Going once ...