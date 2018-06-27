In order to accommodate the increased demand for transportation surrounding the Fourth of July holiday, the MTA says it will offer extra rail service on Tuesday, July 3. On Wednesday, July 4, the MTA’s railroads, subways and buses will operate on weekend schedules.

More details are below, provided by the MTA:

Tuesday, July 3: Get Away With the Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North Railroad and Staten Island Railway

The LIRR and Metro-North will provide additional early-afternoon service from Manhattan on Tuesday, July 3, for customers planning an early getaway.

The full schedule of LIRR Independence Day service can be found here.

The full schedule of Metro-North Independence Day service can be found here.

Staten Island Railway customers looking to get a head start on the Fourth of July holiday will be able to catch earlier afternoon express train service on Friday, June 29, with SIR’s Early Departure Getaway schedule. Extra SIR trains will be added earlier in the afternoon beginning at 2:30 p.m. from the St. George Ferry Terminal.

The Early Departure Getaway service plan will also be available on Tuesday, July 3, with one express train and one local train awaiting every boat until 7:50 p.m. On Wednesday, July 4, SIR will operate on a Sunday schedule. Staten Island Railway is prepared to add additional service prior to and after the fireworks, as needed.

Service for Wednesday, July 4

On Wednesday, July 4, the LIRR and Metro-North will operate on Sunday schedules.

New York City Subway

On Wednesday, July 4, the New York City subway will operate on a Saturday schedule. There will be no 6 or 7 express service. B trains will not run, customers are encouraged to use the A, C, D, and/or Q instead.

There will be increased subway service on the 4, 7, A, C, F, N, and S 42nd Street Shuttle prior to and following the Macy’s fireworks celebration, which will originate from five barges on the East River between 23rd and 41st Streets from 9:25 p.m. to 9:50 p.m.

There will also be firework shows around 9:45 p.m. in Coney Island, Brooklyn and around 9:25 p.m. at Exchange Place, Jersey City on July 4. In the event that crowds grow in Battery Park and Battery Park City as a result of this show, N service will operate via the Montague tunnel to provide additional service at the Whitehall St and Rector St stations.

New York City Buses

Buses operated by MTA New York City Transit and the MTA Bus Company will operate on a Saturday schedule on Wednesday, July 4. There are many routes that either do not operate on Saturdays or do not run on part of the route at certain hours. Customers traveling on the Fourth of July should check Saturday schedules, lines and routes. The following bus routes may be affected by delays and detours: M9; M14 A/D; M15 local, M15 SBS; M23 SBS; M34 SBS; M42; M50; M101; M102; M103; B24; B32; B43; B62; Q24; Q32; Q59; Q60; Q102; Q103.

MTA Bridges and Tunnels

MTA Bridges and Tunnels will suspend all lane closures related to routine maintenance and temporary construction work beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 3, through the end of the morning rush on Thursday, July 5, to accommodate motorists traveling for the July 4 holiday. Any extraordinary weather-critical work that must be accomplished over the holiday would occur only during overnight hours when traffic is at its lightest.

Additional service changes and information can be found on the MTA's website.