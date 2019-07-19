What to Know New Yorkers on the subway are kicking off their weekends dealing with long delays to go with the blazing hot temperatures

New Yorkers taking the the subway are kicking off their weekends dealing with long delays to go with the blazing hot temperatures.

The MTA reported at 6 p.m. Friday that the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 trains are all facing delays due to a network communications issue impacting service in both directions.

The shuttle between Times Square and Grand Central is also affected by the disruption.

It was not immediately clear if the hot weather played a role in the malfunction, or when service would be restored.

An hour after initial word of the disruption, the MTA said they were still working to resolve the problem hampering the computer system that control the signaling system. The transit agency recommended riders take lettered subway lines or local buses.

Photos on social media showed massive crowds building at different subway stations, including a line of people trying to get down the stairs to the platform at Grand Central on the 4,5,6 lines, and a packed platform at 96th and Broadway on the 1,2,3, lines.

"This kind of meltdown during a heat wave is UNACCEPTABLE," NYC Mayor de Blasio tweeted. "The MTA owes every single New Yorker an explanation for this. We've known about this dangerous weather for DAYS. There’s no excuse for why they aren't prepared."

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer called the situation "completely unacceptable."

"Service is suspended and platforms are boiling. New York cannot function like this," Stringer tweeted.

NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson echoed those sentiments, saying he will be "expecting a report from the MTA on how this happened during a heat wave when people are encouraged to use mass transit."

Some passengers on trains at the time were told to get off the train and wait at the sweltering stations. Other rides complained about being stuck on the subway and not moving, without being told what is going on. It was not clear if the air conditioning on the stuck trains was effected.

The NYPD was said to be dispatching addition officers to manage extreme crowding on subway platforms, according to de Blasio.

The MTA said passengers can see station agents for a courtesy pass for continued bus or train service.

Metro North was also cross-honoring Metrocard holders at impacted stations.

This is a developing story