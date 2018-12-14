NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 14: Passengers gather in the departures hall at Penn Station amid train cancellations during a day of heavy snow and freezing rain on March 14, 2017 in New York City. Amtrak cancelled many trains as a result of the inclement weather. (Photo by Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

LIRR commuters, get ready for some train pain: the MTA announced Friday that multiple trains will be canceled or diverted for infrastructure projects next year -- including the East Side Access megaproject that sources say is more than four years away from completion.

According to an MTA press release, the LIRR will divert or cancel seven of the 144 morning rush trains beginning Jan. 7, along with six of the 130 evening rush trains. The changes will be in effect until March 3.

The MTA said seating capacity will be reduced by less than 1 percent because of the changes -- which are to accomodate Amtrak's work on track 18 at Penn Station and work on the Harold Interlocking railyard for the East Side Access project.

“East Side Access will bring much-needed expanded service and redundancy for LIRR customers wanting to access Manhattan, and this ongoing work will help us accomplish this goal with speed and efficiency,” said Janno Lieber, the MTA's chief development officer.

In order to soften the blow, the MTA says it is adding some trains to Penn Station, Hunterspoint Avenue and Barclays Center in the morning and evening.

“Amtrak’s Penn Station renewal work is critical to the LIRR’s continued operation to Manhattan’s West Side, and needs to be done as quickly as possible,” LIRR President Phil Eng said. “We appreciate our customers’ patience as this important infrastructure work continues.

Visit the MTA's website for more information on the changes.