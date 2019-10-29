What to Know Someone at the New Rochelle train station Monday saw something suspicious, so they used an MTA Help Point Intercom to call it in

Turns out, the suspicious packages were actually holding more of the Help Point systems being installed at the station

It was not immediately clear if it was the MTA or private engineers responsible for installing the devices

At least the MTA knows their system works.

Someone at the New Rochelle train station Monday afternoon saw something suspicious, so they followed the popular advice and said something. The person used one of the newly installed MTA Help Point intercom systems to report what they saw.

Only problem? Those suspicious packages being reported were boxes holding more of the Help Point devices.

The narrow, roughly 6-foot-tall boxes contained the systems being installed at the Metro-North station. After briefly shutting down part of the station just after 4 p.m. — right as the evening commute was set to begin — police were seen taking the boxes off the units standing upright along the platform.

There were yellow packaging ties around the end of the boxes, which someone could’ve possibly mistaken for wires.

It was not immediately clear if it was the MTA or private engineers responsible for installing the devices. It also was not clear why train or station officials wouldn’t be able to immediately know that the boxes were not suspicious.

Because the situation was resolved so quickly, there was virtually no disruption in service along the train line.