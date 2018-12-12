The MTA approved a $17 billion budget for 2019 on Wednesday that assumes a series of broad fare hikes.

But the exact scope of those hikes, which are meant to fill a $250 million hole in the budget, won't be voted on until January.

One plan under consideration would raise tolls by double the usual amount, hike fares on commuter rails and express buses and eliminate the bonuses on subway tickets.

Even with the fare hikes, MTA officials have already said the system will face budget cuts as well, including the prospect of cleaning the subways less frequently.