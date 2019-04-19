MTA Fare Hike Kicks Off Sunday

How much will the MTA fare and toll hike cost you? Andrew Siff reports.

What to Know The fare hike for the MTA and commuter rails will go into effect Sunday

The $2.75 MetroCard base fare will remain the same. However, there will be weekly and monthly MetroCard increases

The express bus fare will also go up from $6.50 to $6.75

The day that many commuters are dreading is fast approaching.

The fare hike for the MTA and commuter rails will go into effect Sunday.

The increase comes after the MTA board approved a fare hike Feb. 27.

What can commuters expect?

The $2.75 MetroCard base fare will remain the same. However, a weekly MetroCard increases from $30 to $33. A monthly MetroCard will go up from $121 to $127. Meanwhile, the express bus fare will go up from $6.50 to $6.75.

Overall, commuter rail fares will increase about 4 percent but no more than $15 per month.

Additionally, there is not fare increase for commuters who purchase monthly passes of $460 or more.

“This is painful for a lot of people,” said MTA Chairman Fernando Ferrer previously said on the fare hike. “But it wasn’t exactly a mugging."

After a January promise not to raise fares amid budget uncertainty, the MTA reversed it course Feb. 25, announcing it would put the matter to a vote. That vote also saw the implementation of a toll hike.

Drivers started paying 4 percent more at tolls March 31 as the EZ Pass increased from $5.76 to $6.12 and cash tolls went up $1 from $8.50 to $9.50.