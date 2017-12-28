'Miss the Bus? Not Today!' Video Shows 2 Hitch Ride on Back of MTA Bus on Highway - NBC New York
OLY-NY

'Miss the Bus? Not Today!' Video Shows 2 Hitch Ride on Back of MTA Bus on Highway

"This is an extremely dangerous and illegal -- not to mention stupid -- activity to engage in," an MTA spokeswoman said

Published 3 hours ago

    Shocking video appears to show two people hitching a ride on the back of an MTA bus as it moved along a major Staten Island thoroughfare, bending their knees slightly to maintain balance as the bus shifts lanes.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Twitter user @kevinyue_ said a daring duo rode on the back of the bus on Richmond Avenue for a few minutes; he said it was like the movies

    • The shocking video appears to show the two people clutching the back of the bus as it shifts lanes in the dark on the busy thoroughfare

    • It has been viewed more than 34,000 times since @kevinyu posted it to Twitter on Christmas Eve

    Shocking video shows two people hitching a ride on the back of an MTA bus as it moved along a major Staten Island thoroughfare over the weekend, bending their knees slightly to maintain balance as the bus shifts lanes in the dark. 

    Twitter user @kevinyue_ said the daring duo rode on the back of the bus on Richmond Avenue for a few minutes until the bus stopped at its next location.

    He posted the video, aptly captioned "miss the bus?? NOT TODAY," to Twitter around 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, describing it as a scene straight out of the movies. 

    It's since been viewed more than 34,000 times. 

    An MTA spokeswoman slammed the risky behavior Thursday.
     
    "This is an extremely dangerous and illegal -- not to mention stupid -- activity to engage in, and we encourage motorists or anyone who witnesses this behavior to immediately notify the bus operator if possible, or call police," spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said in a statement.

