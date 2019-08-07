Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames leaping from the bus in the Bronx street as traffic tried to make its way around the fully engulfed vehicle. (Published 2 hours ago)

An MTA bus somehow erupted in fire in the Bronx early Wednesday, spewing thick black smoke into the air as drivers desperately tried to avert the flaming vehicle carcass.

No one was on the bus when flames broke out on Grand Concourse and East Kingsbridge Road shortly before 8 a.m. and no injuries were reported, authorities said.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames leaping from the vehicle in the street as traffic tried to make its way around the bus, which was fully engulfed.

Once the flames were out, the bus appeared to have suffered significant damage. The back of it was a charred wreck and some of the windows knocked out. Broken glass littered the side of the road the bus was parked on, near a school crossing sign.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.