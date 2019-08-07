Flames Devour MTA Bus in the Street, Spewing Thick Black Smoke Into Air - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Severe Weather Threatens; Details Here
logo_nyc_2x

Flames Devour MTA Bus in the Street, Spewing Thick Black Smoke Into Air

No one was on the bus at the time and no one was hurt, authorities said

Published 57 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Flames Devour MTA Bus, Spew Smoke Into Air

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames leaping from the bus in the Bronx street as traffic tried to make its way around the fully engulfed vehicle. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • An MTA bus burst into flames in the Bronx early Wednesday, spewing thick black smoke into the area as drivers tried to avoid it

    • No one was on the bus at the time and no one was hurt, authorities said

    • Once the flames were out, the bus appeared to have suffered significant damage; the back of it was a charred wreck and some windows were out

    An MTA bus somehow erupted in fire in the Bronx early Wednesday, spewing thick black smoke into the air as drivers desperately tried to avert the flaming vehicle carcass. 

    No one was on the bus when flames broke out on Grand Concourse and East Kingsbridge Road shortly before 8 a.m. and no injuries were reported, authorities said. 

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed intense flames leaping from the vehicle in the street as traffic tried to make its way around the bus, which was fully engulfed. 

    Once the flames were out, the bus appeared to have suffered significant damage. The back of it was a charred wreck and some of the windows knocked out. Broken glass littered the side of the road the bus was parked on, near a school crossing sign. 

    Motorcycle Backfire Panics Times Square Crowds

    [NY] Motorcycle Backfire Panics Times Square Crowds

    People were seen running away after sounds of motorcycle backfire were mistaken for gunshots. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019)

    A cause of the fire is under investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us