What to Know A man allegedly demanded an MTA driver move a bus in Queens, then beat him with an umbrella when he refused early Wednesday

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the head and a bruised rib cage

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an MTA bus driver with an umbrella after demanding the drive move the bus early Wednesday, police say.

Cops say the 56-year-old MTA driver was behind the wheel of a Q8 bus at the corner of the Van Wyck Expressway and 101st Avenue around 12:10 a.m. when the stranger, who was on the bus, appeared and demanded the driver move.

The driver refused, and the man allegedly hit the driver in the head and body with a folded umbrella. The man fled the bus and went south on a service road.

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the head and a bruised rib cage. Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above).

