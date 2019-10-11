Angry Rider Beats MTA Bus Driver With Folded Umbrella in Queens: Police - NBC New York
Angry Rider Beats MTA Bus Driver With Folded Umbrella in Queens: Police

The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the head and a bruised rib cage

Published 2 hours ago

    Handout

    What to Know

    • A man allegedly demanded an MTA driver move a bus in Queens, then beat him with an umbrella when he refused early Wednesday

    • Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly attacked an MTA bus driver with an umbrella after demanding the drive move the bus early Wednesday, police say. 

    Cops say the 56-year-old MTA driver was behind the wheel of a Q8 bus at the corner of the Van Wyck Expressway and 101st Avenue around 12:10 a.m. when the stranger, who was on the bus, appeared and demanded the driver move. 

    The driver refused, and the man allegedly hit the driver in the head and body with a folded umbrella. The man fled the bus and went south on a service road. 

    The driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition with a laceration to the head and a bruised rib cage. Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). 

    Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

