What to Know Two women attacked a 63-year-old man on a city bus last month after an argument, police say

The nature of the argument wasn't clear; cops say the women poured soda on the man and slashed him with a razor

He was treated at a hospital and released; cops are still looking for the suspects

Authorities are looking for two women in connection with a soda-pouring, razor-flashing attack on a 63-year-old man on a city bus last month.

Police say the victim started arguing with the women on a BX21 near 177th Street and East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx around lunchtime Nov. 3.

It's not clear what they were fighting about, but the argument escalated and one of the women poured soda on the man, police say. Then the other women whipped out a razor and slashed him on the right side of his face.

The victim was treated at a hospital and released.

Police released surveillance images of the women (above). Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call police.