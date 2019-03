Your commute into the city may be getting more expensive.

Drivers, get ready. Coming into the city could start cost you more.

Tolls are going up Sunday on MTA several crossings into the city, including the Verrazzano Bridge westbound, the Queens Midtown Tunnel and the Throgs Neck Bridge.

The tolls go up by 6 percent for those with an E-Z Pass and 11.8 percent for those without. See all the fare hikes here.

Bus and subway fares will go up, too, but not until late April.