MTA Board Member Suggests Using Camera to Shame Fare Evaders

To help curb rampant fare evasions, one of the MTA board members on Monday suggested public shaming by using cameras in the city's subway stations.

To help curb rampant fare evasions, one of the MTA board members on Monday suggested public shaming by using cameras in the city's subway stations.

At monthly board meeting, MTA board member Sarah Feinberg said she would like to see the videos of fare beaters posted on YouTube to broadcast their identity to the public.

"When people are publicly embarrassed by this kind of behavior, it helps address it," Feinberg said.

Her idea received some support from commuters but others say it is too extreme to shame people who are not able to afford the subway fare. Feinberg praised Govenor Cuomo's effort in cracking down on fare evasion but she said more needs to be done.

Fare Evasion Fight Puts More Officers in NYC Subways

Officials say they're assigning an extra 500 police officers to New York City's transit system amid a jump in fare evasion and assaults on workers. Andrew Siff reports. (Published Monday, June 17, 2019)

"Everyone should pay if you are supposed to pay. You are supposed to pay," commuter Ted Benson said.

Fare evasion cost the MTA $225 million in 2018, and the agency said it is on pace for a $260 million loss this year.

Cuomo said Monday that officers will be deployed to high-ridership subway stations and bus routes, and locations with increased levels of staff assaults. He also said 100 hot spots will be the primary locations of the extra officers.