NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23, 2017: A subway station entrance in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

An apparent train surfer has delayed a slew of subways in Midtown ahead of the Thursday afternoon rush, according to the MTA.

The transportation agency announced in a tweet: “N Q R W trains are delayed in both directions in Midtown because a disruptive person is surfing on trains and trespassing onto the tracks.”

