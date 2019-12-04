A person enters a subway car January 20, 2006 in New York City. New York's transit workers narrowly rejected a proposed contract January 20 that was negotiated after three-days of a transit strike that began December 20.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said on Wednesday that they have reached a tentative deal with the transit workers’ union, avoiding a potential strike and ending a months-long standoff.

MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick Foye said in a statement that the tentative agreement with TWU Local 100 is “fair to taxpayers, our riders and the tens of thousands of Transit employees who have worked hard to improve subway and bus service benefiting eight million daily customers.”

He added that the proposed deal would continue work that NYC Transit has done, which has led to “a surge in subway on-time performance and ridership increases that reflect our customers’ returning confidence in the system.”

