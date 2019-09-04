What to Know The MTA announced on Wednesday that a big chunk of L train service will be shut down so an escalator can be installed at Union Square

There will be no service between Eighth Avenue and Broadway Junction during the weekend of September 13, the transit agency said

The MTA said the date for the project had been set just in the last couple of weeks

The transit agency said in a press conference at MTA headquarters that there will be no service between Eighth Avenue and Broadway Junction during the weekend of September 13. The trains will continue their normal slowdown service once again in time for the morning rush on September 16.

In addition to those dates of basically no service for many riders, MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber said there will be a handful of weekends in October and November where there will be no L train service at night at the Eighth Avenue and Sixth Avenue stops in Manhattan. That interruption is due to working being done on the elevators at those stations.

The MTA said the date for the project — which gives riders just over a week to make adjustments to their commutes — had been set just in the last couple of weeks.

The larger L train project is made up of multiple projects, including a major tunnel rehabilitation, capacity and accessibility improvements and other additional capital projects.

The tunnel work, which is being done using a revised approach that maintains normal service for 88 percent of weekday customers, remains ahead of schedule, according to the MTA.