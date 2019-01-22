MTA Reaches Deal With Amtrak on Metro-North Expansion Project, Officials Say - NBC New York
MTA Reaches Deal With Amtrak on Metro-North Expansion Project, Officials Say

By Andrew Siff

Published 15 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • MTA officials say there is now a deal with Amtrak to move forward on four Bronx stations for Metro-North

    • The expansion would bring the first-ever Metro-North service to New York Penn Station

    • Despite decades of discussions, the plan to expand Metro-North approved by the MTA about four years ago has been slow to get off the ground

    MTA officials say there is now a deal with Amtrak to move forward on four Bronx stations for Metro-North, with the first ever Metro-North service to New York Penn Station.

    The plan calls for new Metro-North stops in Co-op City, Morris Park, Parkchester/ Van Nest and Hunts Point and bring those commuters, plus those from New Rochelle, to New York Penn Station.

    Despite decades of discussions, a $750 million plan to expand Metro-North approved by the MTA roughly four years ago has been slow to get off the ground. 

    Amtrak did not immediately respond to NBC 4 New York's request for comment.

    However, in a statement last month, Amtrak said the delay in going forward with the new stations had to do with the railroad needing to “ensure that the proposed expansion of Metro-North service does not adversely impact Amtrak intercity passenger rail operation, which will see a significant expansion in 2021 with the introduction of expanded Acela service.”

    Assuming there are no major snags, service to and from the new Bronx stations could begin in late 2022.

