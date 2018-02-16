Three alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a teen inside the Massapequa Park Reserve last year. (Photo courtesy of Nassau County District Attorney)

What to Know Three alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a teen inside the Massapequa Park Reserve last year

Carlos Portillo, Kevin Granados-Coreas and Laura Campos, all from Hempstead, were arraigned this week

Julio Espantzay-Gonzalez, 18, was allegedly shot and attacked with a machete by the group because they thought he was part of a rival gang

Three alleged MS-13 gang members were indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a teen inside the Massapequa Park Reserve last year.

Carlos Portillo, 23, Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, and Laura Campos, 28, all from Hempstead, were arraigned this week in connection to the murder of 18-year-old Julio Espantzay-Gonzalez.

Espantzay-Gonzalez was allegedly lured to the Massapequa Park Reserve on Jan. 28, 2017 by the three individuals with the promise of sex and drugs, Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

Espantzay-Gonzalez was hacked with a machete and shot several times. His body was discovered semi-buried in the park last March.

Portillo, Granados-Coreas and Campos allegedly killed Espantzay-Gonzalez because they believed he was a member of the rival 18th Street gang, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

The three are charged with second degree murder. If convicted, they could face 25 to life in prison.

It was not immediately clear if Portillo, Granados-Coreas and Campos retained attorneys to comment on the charges.



