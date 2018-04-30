M Train Restores Full Service After Months of Renovation

Yellow tape has been removed from certain M line stations after months of renovation. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Full M Train Service Rolling for the First Time in Months

What to Know The M line has been shut down for months so workers could make renovations to the elevated section along Myrtle Avenue that is 100 years old

The MTA spent $163 million to rebuild and modernize the viaduct and the line restored full service Monday morning

The work finished on time and on budget

For once straphangers have some good news to begin their Monday morning.

The entire M line is running again after months of renovations.

The MTA spent $163 million to rebuild and modernize the elevated section along Myrtle Avenue that was more than a century old. The renovation took eight months to complete.

The new viaduct is expected to hold more passengers as well as be smoother and quieter. The work finished on time and on budget.

The M line connects Manhattan with Brooklyn and Queens.

The restoration of full service on the M line comes about a year before the L train will be shut down for repairs. That line is expected to be out of service for 15 months to fix the Canarsie Tunnel, which was damaged during Superstorm Sandy.