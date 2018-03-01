Luther 'Uncle Luke' Campbell, of hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, attended an emergency school board meeting in Miami Thursday where he argued Alberto Carvalho should stay in his role and not leave to New York to become NYC DOE Chancellor.

"Hip hop's original bad boy" is not pleased that the head of Miami's public school system has been tapped as the next chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

Rap veteran Luther 'Uncle Luke' Campbell -- member of rap group '2 Live Crew' -- said he battled traffic Thursday to get to an emergency school board meeting on news that Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, will replace current New York Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña.

"Two minutes ain't long enough...but to lose this man would be a travesty," Campbell started off at the public meeting.





The rapper and record-label owner detailed how had seen multiple "scandals" growing up in Miami-Dade County and going through its education system. But he said Carvalho had ended all of that.

"With all the scandals, with everything in the world, this man here brought dignity back to that seat," he said. "He's brought respect to this. So whatever is going on in this system that is pushing this man out, y'all have to straighten it out."

He went on to direct his comments to Carvalho himself, saying if the respected superintendent does go to New York he would do it with Campbell's blessing.

"But there ain't no place like Miami..New York ain't got nothing on us."

Carvalho has served as the top educator in Miami-Dade County Public schools -- the nation's fourth largest school system -- since 2008. According to the Miami Herald, graduation rates rose more than 20 points over the course of his tenure, and the Miami-Dade schools website says the district has become one of the nation's highest-performing urban school systems, receiving systemwide accreditation from AdvancEd in 2014.

Campbell describes himself on his Twitter account as "hip-hop's original bad boy, a pop culture icon, and consummate businessman." Later in life he has also become a community leader, and he was once described by the Miami New Times as "the man whose booty-shaking madness...made the U.S. Supreme Court stand up for free speech."