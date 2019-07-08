9-Year-Old Brooklyn Girl Found Dead in Her Bed - NBC New York
9-Year-Old Brooklyn Girl Found Dead in Her Bed

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 9-year-old girl was found dead in her Brooklyn bed Friday

    • Police found her unresponsive in her bed at her 64th Street home; she was pronounced dead at a hospital

    • Authorities say there were no obvious signs of trauma to her body; a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death

    Authorities are investigating the death of a 9-year-old Brooklyn girl who was found unresponsive in her bed Friday. 

    Cops responding to a 911 call around 10:30 a.m found Lufo Beso unconscious, prone in her bed, at the 64th Street home. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

    Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to her body. The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died. 

