Lucky Ducklings Rescued From Long Island Storm Drain

    Police and highway officials jumped into action Friday morning to rescue a family of ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain on Long Island.

    Suffolk County Police officers responded to South 15th Street and West Hoffman Avenue in Lindenhurst at approximately 7:15 a.m. after a 911 caller reported ducklings had fallen into a storm drain while the mother duck stood at the top of the drain. The officers notified the Emergency Service Section and Babylon Highway Department.

    Babylon Highway Department employees removed the grate from the top of the drain and Emergency Service Section Officer James Brucculeri climbed into the drain and rescued the six ducklings.

    The ducklings were reunited with their mother following the rescue.

