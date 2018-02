When a Warren County woman shut down her home business last year she returned some unsold merchandise, expecting a check for more than $4,000. But she waited for months and didn't get a refund from Lularoe. Lynda Baquero reports. (Published Tuesday, Feb 27, 2018)

When a Warren County woman shut down her home business last year she returned some unsold merchandise, expecting a check for more than $4,000. See More