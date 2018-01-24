New York-raised Lowell Bailey became the United States' first world champion in biathlon on Feb. 16, 2017, hitting every one of his targets in the men's 20km individual event. He was the first U.S. athlete to punch his ticket to Pyeongchang when he won that World Championships gold -- an essential auto-qualifier. South Korea will be his fourth Games.

