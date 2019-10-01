Sister Asks New Yorkers for Help Finding Heirloom Engagement Ring Lost on Lower East Side - NBC New York
Sister Asks New Yorkers for Help Finding Heirloom Engagement Ring Lost on Lower East Side

The ring is a family heirloom of the bride-to-be's fiance, and she's desperate to get it back, the woman's sister says

By Erica Byfield

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Jo Panke

    A woman is on a mission to help reunite her sister with an heirloom engagement ring lost at a burlesque theater and lounge on the Lower East Side. 

    @rosepanke, a "cat parent" from Brooklyn, according to her Twitter profile, took to the social media platform to ask for help finding her sister's ring, which she says was lost in or near The Slipper Room on Friday night. 

    "It's a family heirloom of her fiance's so we're really hoping to get it back, please share in case someone might have any information," she tweeted.

    Nearly 400 people have retweeted her message, which includes an image of the ring, since she first shared it on Saturday. @rosepanke says the ring didn't turn up at The Slipper Room -- and as of Monday morning, it was still missing. 

    Come to the rescue, New Yorkers!

