What to Know A Brooklyn woman is asking for help finding her sister's engagement ring, which she says was lost on the Lower East Side Friday

The sister had been wearing the ring Friday night at The Slipper Room, but it didn't turn up there -- and was still missing as of Monday

The ring is a family heirloom of the bride-to-be's fiance, and she's desperate to get it back, the woman's sister says

A woman is on a mission to help reunite her sister with an heirloom engagement ring lost at a burlesque theater and lounge on the Lower East Side.

@rosepanke, a "cat parent" from Brooklyn, according to her Twitter profile, took to the social media platform to ask for help finding her sister's ring, which she says was lost in or near The Slipper Room on Friday night.

"It's a family heirloom of her fiance's so we're really hoping to get it back, please share in case someone might have any information," she tweeted.

Nearly 400 people have retweeted her message, which includes an image of the ring, since she first shared it on Saturday. @rosepanke says the ring didn't turn up at The Slipper Room -- and as of Monday morning, it was still missing.

Come to the rescue, New Yorkers!

