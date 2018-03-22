Dog Lost Near Subway During Storm Reunited With Owner

The snow is eliciting hilarious and adorable reactions from dogs and cats in New York and the rest of the tri-state.

Police say they've reunited a lost puppy with its owner after officers came across the pooch near a subway station during the storm.

The NYPD Transit Chief tweeted Wednesday afternoon that police were able to reunite the dog with his owner, just hours after police tweeted a photo of the dog.

"This little guy lost his way - anyone recognize this pup? Our officers found him a few mins ago near Hoyt/Schermerhorn station in Brooklyn," the original tweet said.

The tweet was widely shared, and police were able to connect with the dog's owner.

It's not the first time a dog has gotten lost on the subway in Brooklyn in recent weeks; in February, a runaway pooch named Dakota escaped a dog park and bounded into the Jay Street-Metrotech subway station, where it ended up on the subway tracks and halted service for hours. Dakota was found about an hour later cowering under the platform inside Bergen Street station, one stop away.

