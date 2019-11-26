What to Know
A lost 6-month-old Pit Bull was brought to a veterinarian on Long Island and a social media post helped the hospital find its owner, except Samantha Mack Anderson says that it's her dog and someone claimed it.
Sammy escaped from his collar and wandered away from her Mastic Beach home last week, Anderson tells NBC New York. She says someone found Sammy nearby and turned her into Animal Emergency Service on Middle Country Road in Selden.
The hospital then posted a notice on social media, searching for Sammy's owner.
Before Anderson could see the post, someone else had went to the hospital and claimed the pit bull as their own after providing a receipt as proof, according to the dog owner.
"What's in somebody's right mind makes them go print out paper work, stating that someone else's property is theirs?" Anderson said. She says she's positive that the dog is her Sammy from the photos the hospital took.
The animal hospital would not comment on the puppy but Suffolk County police say they're investigating the incident.
Anderson says her 13-year-old has been asking "Where's Sammy?"
"I just want my dog back. I don't want no problems, just give me my animal," she said.