A dog that escaped from its Mastick Beach home was brought to a nearby veterinarian. That's where someone else came to claim the dog, and brought it home with them. NBC New York’s Michael George reports.

What to Know An owner of a lost 6-month-old Pit Bull claims someone stole her dog from the hospital after a good samaritan found the pup

Samantha Mack Anderson of Mastic Beach says Sammy escaped from his collar and wandered away last week

The hospital posted a notice on social media but before Anderson saw it, someone else had claimed Sammy with fake paperwork, she said

A lost 6-month-old Pit Bull was brought to a veterinarian on Long Island and a social media post helped the hospital find its owner, except Samantha Mack Anderson says that it's her dog and someone claimed it.

Sammy escaped from his collar and wandered away from her Mastic Beach home last week, Anderson tells NBC New York. She says someone found Sammy nearby and turned her into Animal Emergency Service on Middle Country Road in Selden.

The hospital then posted a notice on social media, searching for Sammy's owner.

Before Anderson could see the post, someone else had went to the hospital and claimed the pit bull as their own after providing a receipt as proof, according to the dog owner.

Six Dogs Rescued from Frigid Temperatures on LI

The three beagles and three bloodhounds were rescued from cages in a wooded area by a corn field in Manorville. The dogs, as well as rabbits found, seem to be otherwise mostly healthy, and no arrests have been made. NBC New York’s Greg Cergol reports. (Published Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019)

"What's in somebody's right mind makes them go print out paper work, stating that someone else's property is theirs?" Anderson said. She says she's positive that the dog is her Sammy from the photos the hospital took.

The animal hospital would not comment on the puppy but Suffolk County police say they're investigating the incident.

Anderson says her 13-year-old has been asking "Where's Sammy?"

NYPD Tips for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is just a few days away, and the NYPD gave Marc Santia an exclusive look at what to do and what not to do at the event. (Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019)

"I just want my dog back. I don't want no problems, just give me my animal," she said.