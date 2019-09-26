What to Know Glenn Payne allegedly treated children and adults out of offices in Brooklyn Heights and Prospect Lefferts Gardens without a proper license

A man claiming to be a neuropsychologist has been charged for allegedly treating at least a dozen patients, both children and adults, without a license, the Brooklyn district attorney's office said Thursday.

Glenn Payne allegedly treated patients out of offices in Brooklyn Heights and Prospect Lefferts Gardens without a proper medical license. The indictment against Payne states that the 59-year-old Los Angeles man does not have a license in New York or any other state.

Payne allegedly claimed to have a Masters of Public Health and a Ph.D. from UCLA as well as an affiliation with the Kings County Medical Center and SUNY Downstate Hospital.

The district attorney's office also alleges that Payne's girlfriend, Vernette Tobierre, worked as an office manager for his practice; her duties included collecting payments, scheduling appointments, and corresponding with Payne's patients.

Payne and his partner amassed patients through recommendations from pediatricians or friends in the medical field, the indictment alleges.

"It is unbelievable that someone would put patients, including children, at risk by pretending to be qualified to diagnose and treat them," said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

The pair faces varying charges including conspiracy, scheme to defraud, unauthorized practice of a profession, offering a false instrument for filing and endangering the welfare of a child.

The DA's office reports that Payne worked out of and saw patients at The Brooklyn Heights Office of Advanced Neurotherapy. His office, at various times, worked at several different locations: 300 Cadman Plaza West, the Maple Medical Office Building on Bedford Avenue and the Kings Against Violence Initiative at Kings County Medical Center.

"I urge anyone who believes they have been defrauded by these defendants to contact my Action Center at 718-250-2340," Gonzalez said.

Payne and Tobierre are expected back in court at the end of October.