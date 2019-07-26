A 38-year-old Long Island woman was arrested Thursday for driving with more license suspensions than there are days in a month.

Juwel Johnson of Wyandanch was pulled over by Suffolk County police after she failed to signal on Commack Road and Grand Boulevard in Deer Park, police said.

The officer checked Johnson's record and found that she only has a non-driver license ID and that her DMV license had been suspended 46 times on 14 different dates.

According to New York State DMV, there are two types of licenses suspensions: definite and indefinite. Definite suspension means it has a beginning and end date but indefinite suspension means it doesn't end until the driver takes required actions.

Johnson's vehicle was impounded and she was charged with a felony for driving without a license.

Police say she posted bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in September.