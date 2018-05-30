A Long Island teen has been arrested in the stabbing death of his mother, police sya.

Jacob Beechem, 18, is accused of stabbing his mother, 47-year-old Donette Beechem, inside their Coram home during an argument Wednesday morning.

Donette Beechem was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob, who fell out of a window as he tried to run away from the Steven Place home, was taken to Stony Brook Hospital to be treated, police said.

He's been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned at a later date. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.