Long Island Teen Stabbed Mother to Death: Police

    A Long Island teen has been arrested in the stabbing death of his mother, police sya.

    Jacob Beechem, 18, is accused of stabbing his mother, 47-year-old Donette Beechem, inside their Coram home during an argument Wednesday morning. 

    Donette Beechem was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    Jacob, who fell out of a window as he tried to run away from the Steven Place home, was taken to Stony Brook Hospital to be treated, police said.

    He's been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned at a later date. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney. 

