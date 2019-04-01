What to Know John Harvey, 38, of Deer Park, is accused of chasing a ShopRite working with a large hunting knife on Sunday

He got into a dispute over a parking spot with another driver when the worker tried to intervene

Harvey is charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said

A Long Island man is arrested after police say he chased after a grocery store worker with a large hunting knife.

John Harvey, 38, of Deer Park, got into a heated dispute Sunday with another driver over a parking spot at ShopRite on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa, according to police. A worker at the store tried to intervene, but the argument escalated.

Police say Harvey ran back to his car, grabbed a hunting knife and chased the security guard through the parking lot. The guard dropped his bag while running away and Harvey allegedly picked it up and ran back to his car and drove off.

A short time later, police arrested Harvey in the parking lot. The security guard’s bag was found in his car, cops said.

Harvey is charged with robbery, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He will be arraigned in court Monday; attorney information wasn’t immediately clear.