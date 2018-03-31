One man was shot to death in a fight outside a Long Island nightclub that left four others injured.

The fight began outside a nightclub called 105 Grados in Lindenhurst, Suffolk County police said.

Two men were shot and three were stabbed, police said.

Herminio Torres, 25, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

The other shooting victim, a 26-year-old man, brought himself to the hospital.

The stabbing victims were ages 23, 28 and 35. Two of them were treated and released. The third remained hospitalized.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

