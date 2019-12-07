What to Know A Long Island man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he worked as a security guard at a high school

A Long Island man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl while he worked as a security guard at a high school, police say.

Daniel Valenzuela, 22, of Elmont allegedly sexually assaulted the student several times while working as a security guard at Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park between June 2019 and October 2019, Nassau County police said.

Valenzuela was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree criminal sexual act on Thursday, according to police. He was expected to appear in court on Friday.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Saturday.

Anyone with information pertaining to the arrest is asked to call Nassau County’s Special Victim Squad detectives at 516-573-4022.