Long Island School Bus Driver Accused of Kissing 15-Year-Old Student: Police - NBC New York
Long Island School Bus Driver Accused of Kissing 15-Year-Old Student: Police

Joel Cedeno, 62, of Shirley, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the March 19 incident

Published 3 hours ago

    Suffolk County police

    What to Know

    • Authorities say he was driving a school bus when he pulled over on Main Street in Patchogue and asked a 15-year-old student for a kiss

    • The girl offered a handshake, but he then allegedly kissed her; the girl’s mother reported it to the school district who called cops

    A Long Island school bus driver is accused of kissing a 15-year-old student, police say.

    Joel Cedeno, 62, of Shirley, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child after the March 19 incident, according to Suffolk County police.

    Authorities say Cedeno was driving the school bus Tuesday morning when he pulled over on Main Street in Patchogue and asked the girl, who was the only student on the bus, for a hug. The student offered a handshake instead and that is when Cedeno allegedly kissed her.

    The student’s mother reported the incident to the Patchogue-Medford School District who then called police.

    Cedeno was issued a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned in court May 21. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

