What to Know
A Long Island sanitation worker was struck and killed by a motorcycle while picking up garbage on Wednesday, police say.
Marlon Jovel, 31, was collecting trash on Long Island Avenue in Yaphank when he was hit by a 1992 Suzuki motorcycle speeding down the road around 12:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
Jovel was brought to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.
The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital and remains there in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.