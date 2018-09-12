An ambulance, believed to be transporting convicted murderer David Sweat is escorted by N.Y. State Police to Alice Hyde Medical Center on June 28, 2015 in Constable, New York. Escaped inmate David Sweat has been shot by law enforcement and was put in custody in Constable, NY, north of Malone and near the Canadian border. On Friday Richard Matt, who escaped with Sweat, was shot and killed in the same area. More than 1,000 State Police, Border Patrol, correction officers, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been searching for the pair since they were discovered missing from a prison in nearby Dannemora on June 6.

What to Know A Long Island sanitation worker was struck and killed by a motorcycle while picking up garbage on Wednesday.

31-year-old Marlon Jovel was hit by a motorcycle on Long Island Avenue while collecting trash and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the Hospital and remains there in critical condition.

A Long Island sanitation worker was struck and killed by a motorcycle while picking up garbage on Wednesday, police say.

Marlon Jovel, 31, was collecting trash on Long Island Avenue in Yaphank when he was hit by a 1992 Suzuki motorcycle speeding down the road around 12:15 p.m., according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Jovel was brought to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead.

The motorcyclist was also taken to the hospital and remains there in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Sixth Squad detectives at 631-854-8652 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.