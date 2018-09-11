The Tuesday morning commute has gotten off to a slow start after suspensions on two major railroads at the height of the rush.

Just before 6 a.m., the Long Island Railroad said train service east of Hicksville was suspended both ways because of signal trouble. About 20 minutes later, however, service was restored, but with about 60-minute residual delays.

Ronkonkoma Branch customers were advised to use alternate branches.

Then about two minutes later, New Jersey Transit said rail service on the Northeast Corridor was suspended in both directions between Trenton and Metropark because of police activity near Edison.

Similarly, a short time later, that suspension resumed but also with delays.