Third rail damage in one of Amtrak's East River tunnels is wreaking havoc on Wednesday's morning commute for Long Island Rail Road riders, prompting a number of rush-hour cancellations and sweeping service changes across multiple lines.

The LIRR tweeted a flurry of messages from its verified account before 8 a.m. about diverted, canceled or otherwise delayed trains. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR fares via the E subway at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, & Forest Hills, via the 7 subway at Woodside, & via the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time.

