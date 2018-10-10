What to Know A Nassau County police officer is accused of exposing himself multiple times to county employees

A Nassau County police officer is accused of exposing himself multiple times to county employees.

Richard Furboter, 55, was charged for allegedly exposing himself on two separate occasions in June and September to county employees at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

Furboter, a 24 year veteran with the Nassau Police Department, was suspended without pay after his arrest on Oct. 3. However, he has since retired.

Furboter’s lawyer, Raymond Voulo, refused comment.

In a statement, Nassau Police Department said “we are appalled by the nature of this incident.”