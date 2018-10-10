Long Island Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Exposing Himself Multiple Times - NBC New York
By Greg Cergol

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A Nassau County police officer is accused of exposing himself multiple times to county employees

    • Richard Furboter, 55, was charged for allegedly exposing himself in June and September at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow

    • Furboter, a 24 year veteran with the Nassau Police Department, was suspended without pay after his arrest on Oct. 3; He has since retired

    A Nassau County police officer is accused of exposing himself multiple times to county employees.

    Richard Furboter, 55, was charged for allegedly exposing himself on two separate occasions in June and September to county employees at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.

    Furboter, a 24 year veteran with the Nassau Police Department, was suspended without pay after his arrest on Oct. 3. However, he has since retired.

    Furboter’s lawyer, Raymond Voulo, refused comment.

    In a statement, Nassau Police Department said “we are appalled by the nature of this incident.”

