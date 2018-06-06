Nassau County police are investigating a police-involved shooting that stemmed from a domestic violence call early Wednesday morning, but no details have been released on how a 43-year-old man ended up dead.

Police say officers were called to a Merrick home for a violent domestic dispute around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors on Murray Lane said they heard gunshots but they still don't know what happened.

"My brothers woke me up," said Christopher Valentino. "We went outside, the cops pulled up, told us to go back inside -- and two minutes later, we heard gunshots."

Police confirmed the officer-involved shooting but haven't given any information on the series of events that led up to it. The man who was killed has not been identified.

There was heavy police presence at the home through the day.

"I saw all the police and vans, and I thought this would probably be gone by the time I got back but it hasn't," said neighbor Mark Kotwoski.

"They've got this place really roped off here, a big crime scene," said Roy Dahlen.