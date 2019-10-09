Long Island Police Chase Ends in Crash and Shooting

A police pursuit starting in Hempstead led to a four-car crash and then a foot chase before shots rang out in a residential neighborhood. NBC New York’s reports.

A high speed police chase on Long Island ended in gunfire in a residential neighborhood, police said.

According to investigators, police in Hempstead were chasing a white BMW Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have not stated why police were chasing the suspects or what they were wanted for.

The car of suspects raced down the Southern State Parkway before exiting in North Valley Stream and crashing into three cars. One person suffered minor injuries, police said.

After the crashes, the suspects ditched the car and split up to take off on foot. The tactic didn’t work, as all three were quickly brought into custody, police said. One of the men was shot, but cops did not offer any specifics regarding why he was shot or his condition.

Many residents in the neighborhood were left shaken after the ordeal, with some left wondering if the suspects were armed or what the reason of the pursuit was.

An investigation into what happened was still ongoing.