Long Island Photography Studio Damaged After Car Crashes Into Building: Officials - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Long Island Photography Studio Damaged After Car Crashes Into Building: Officials

Published 40 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Long Island Photography Studio Damaged After Car Crashes Into Building: Officials
    NBC 4 New York
    A car crashed into the front of a Long Island photography studio on Sunday evening, causing “serious damage” to the building, officials said.

    What to Know

    • A car crashed into the front of a Long Island photography studio on Sunday evening, officials said

    • Fade to Black New York in Mineola was left with "serious damage"

    • Two people were taken to hospitals in stable condition

    A car crashed into the front of a Long Island photography studio on Sunday evening, causing “serious damage” to the building, officials said.

    The car struck the building that houses Fade To Black New York, at 132 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps said.

    Two people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to the ambulance corps.

    No one was inside the building when the crash happened. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us