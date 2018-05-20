A car crashed into the front of a Long Island photography studio on Sunday evening, causing “serious damage” to the building, officials said.

The car struck the building that houses Fade To Black New York, at 132 Jericho Turnpike in Mineola, around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Mineola Volunteer Ambulance Corps said.

Two people were taken to local hospitals in stable condition, according to the ambulance corps.

No one was inside the building when the crash happened.