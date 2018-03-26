Long Island Officer Honored After Being Hit While on DWI Patrol - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Long Island Officer Honored After Being Hit While on DWI Patrol

By Gus Rosendale and Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Long Island Officer Honored After Being Hit on Patrol

    A Long Island police officer is being honored today by the Nassau County Legislature. Gus Rosendale reports.

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A Long Island police officer who was hit by a drunk driver on New Year's Day is was honored Monday by the Nassau County Legislature.

    Willard Gomes, a 12-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, was in an unmarked police car on a DWI patrol, when he was struck by a drunk driver on Glen Cove Road in Roslyn.

    It took first responders 45 minutes to cut Gomes out of his car and to get him to the hospital.

    When asked about the wreck on Monday, Gomes responded, "Don't remember much. Thankfully."

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Getty Images

    Gomes' injuries included brain bleeding, fractured vertebrae, a broken arm and broken teeth.

    "No one signs on for this," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder about Gomes. "(He is) above and beyond."

    It is possible that Gomes might not be fully recovered until the end of the year, but he is looking forward to getting back on the job.

    "I couldn't do it without the support of my fellow officers," said Gomes.

    Gomes was honored by the Nassau County Legislature this afternoon for his bravery and perseverance.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us