A Long Island police officer is being honored today by the Nassau County Legislature. Gus Rosendale reports.

A Long Island police officer who was hit by a drunk driver on New Year's Day is was honored Monday by the Nassau County Legislature.

Willard Gomes, a 12-year veteran of the Nassau County Police Department, was in an unmarked police car on a DWI patrol, when he was struck by a drunk driver on Glen Cove Road in Roslyn.

It took first responders 45 minutes to cut Gomes out of his car and to get him to the hospital.

When asked about the wreck on Monday, Gomes responded, "Don't remember much. Thankfully."

Gomes' injuries included brain bleeding, fractured vertebrae, a broken arm and broken teeth.

"No one signs on for this," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder about Gomes. "(He is) above and beyond."

It is possible that Gomes might not be fully recovered until the end of the year, but he is looking forward to getting back on the job.

"I couldn't do it without the support of my fellow officers," said Gomes.

Gomes was honored by the Nassau County Legislature this afternoon for his bravery and perseverance.